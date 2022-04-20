Black Clover Is Reportedly Ready For an Extended Hiatus

✖

Black Clover has kept itself busy this past year with its biggest arc yet, but it seems those days are about to pass. After all, creator Yuki Tabata put an end to his heroes' big battle with Lucifero this week after months of lead-up. Of course, this means readers are ready to learn what's next for Asta, but a new report suggests the manga is going to take a nice long break before diving into its next era.

The update comes from WSJ_Manga and others after news from Shonen Jump's new issue hit social media. It was there netizens were told Black Clover seems to be preparing for a hiatus. At this time, there is no official confirmation of the break, but Shonen Jump will surely clarify the situation when its new issue goes live this weekend.

If the report is true, Weekly Shonen Jump #23 will kickstart the hiatus. There is no set date for the manga to return, so Black Clover could be out of print for an indefinite time. Given how diligent its creator has been with their posting, you can hardly blame Yuki Tabata for needing a break. The artist worked incredibly hard with Lucifero's battle, so Tabata needs to enjoy a long vacation with his family to celebrate.

READ MORE: Black Clover Surprises With Big Love Confession | Black Clover Gives Asta His Biggest Victory Yet | Black Clover Takes Asta's Devil Union to Next Level of Power

Of course, fans are curious to see where Black Clover goes once this hiatus ends. The series isn't finished with its Devils quite yet, you know? Readers are hoping Black Clover carries on for a few more arcs before closing shop. So if anyone else wants to confess their love, they better do so while they have the chance!

What do you think about this latest report? Where do you want to see Black Clover go with its next arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.