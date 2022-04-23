Black Clover: Everything We Know About Its Hiatus, Final Arc

✖

Black Clover has been one of the top series at Shonen Jump for years, but like everything in this life, it must come to an end. Fans have felt the series winding down for a while now, and a slew of new reports suggest creator Yuki Tabata is on the cusp of closing Black Clover. And if a new update is right, it seems the manga's final arc is really just around the corner.

The whole thing began this week when reports surfaced on some well-known fan pages regarding the manga's finale. WSJ_Manga amongst others reported Black Clover was heading for a long hiatus, but no one knew how long the break would last. This new report suggests Black Clover will be out of print for three months.

If the rumor is true, Black Clover will make its return in August unless the manga needs to change the time window. The manga is expected to go on hiatus starting with Shonen Jump #23, but it will make a worthwhile return. After all, the rumor suggests Tabata will kick off the manga's final arc when Black Clover resumes publication. Of course, there is no telling how long this final bit will last, but Tabata has several months to straighten the series out. And of course, the artist deserves to rest and relax as much as possible during the hiatus.

As Black Clover comes to a close, all eyes will be on Asta and Yuno to see how their dreams fair in the end. Both heroes want to become the Wizard King, but their recent fight with Lucifero has definitely put new things in perspective for the pair. Their goals may be shifting behind the scenes, and Tabata will unravel all of that soon enough. But first, let's wish the man well as he prepares for a much-needed break.

What do you make of this latest rumor? How do you want to see Black Clover handle its final arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.