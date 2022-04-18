Black Clover Surprises With Big Love Confession

Black Clover really took fans by surprise with a major confession of love in the newest chapter of the series! Yuki Tabata’s original manga series has officially brought the Spade Kingdom Raid arc to an end. Although it had seemed like a fishy kind of victory when Asta was able to deal one final blow to the Supreme Devil, Lucifero, for all intents and purposes the fight is over…at least for now. But Asta and the others were still far from being completely safe, however, and with a sudden brush with death in the newest chapter came a surprising confession.

As Asta and the rest of the Magic Knights lie in the wake of the massive battle against the devils, it’s revealed that each of them has been completely drained of their respective magic and are running out of options as Yami and Nacht come dangerously close to losing their lives completely. As it looks like Yami is truly on death’s door, Charlotte Roselei takes the opportunity to say what she had been keeping a secret all this time and fully confesses her love for Yami for the first real time in the series.

Chapter 330 of Black Clover sees Charlotte run up to Yami’s now seemingly lifeless body after the fight with Lucifero, and tears run down her face. Not wanting him to die, she starts to speak to him as a way to try and get him to wake up. Thus she ends up breaking down completely and says that she loves him. Thankfully, Yami ends up being saved by Mimosa (whose magic is returned by Charmy and the other Black Bulls when they finally arrive on the scene), but it’s also revealed that he didn’t hear her confession at all.

It’s here that she realizes what she said and falls over in embarrassment (and thus returns to the status quo), but this does raise questions about the nature of their potential relationship moving forward. Vanessa Enoteca is notably seen reacting to Charlotte’s confession, and it does raise questions over whether or not she might feel the same way. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has been progressing its romances forward a little bit, and it’s notably more than we have gotten through the rest of the series as a whole.

This could be a sign that we'll see more of this kind of story in the future, but what do you think? Are you upset that Charlotte's confession ultimately went unheard? How do you think Vanessa feels about it? What do you think Yami will say when he finds out her feelings for real?