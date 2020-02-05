Black Clover Cosplayer Earns Praise for Heavenly Sister Lily Look

Black Clover might seem like an underdog when it comes to cosplay, but that is far from the case. The shonen series is one of the most popular in Japan these days, and it hasn’t stopped growing overseas. Thanks to its devout fans, more cosplays continue to crop up, but Asta is not the only one getting such a spotlight. Thanks to one fan, Sister Lily has come to the forefront, and fans are obsessed with the heavenly site.

Over on Instagram, fans got a glimpse of heaven when a cosplayer shared their take on Sister Lily. The user mk_ays posted a comparison photo between herself in cosplay and Sister Lily from Black Clover. And as you can see below, there is hardly a difference between them.

“Sister Lily cosplay from Black Clover,” the fan shared with followers. “One more underrated minor character that I like.”

As you can see above, the cosplay is perhaps better than what the manga can do, and that is saying something. In the anime, Asta constantly gushes over his unrequited love of Sister Lily, and mk_ays does the nun justice.

The most striking part of the Black Clover cosplay comes with the fans eyes thanks to some amazing lighting and contacts. When paired with black hair, Lily’s face looks gorgeous, and it is framed perfectly by a veil. The rest of the outfit is simple enough given Sister Lily’s nun attire, but fans admit this cosplay does the heroine justice in ways which the anime simply cannot. So if an Asta cosplayer needs to book Sister Lily for a photoshoot, you couldn’t ask for better than this stunning model.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.