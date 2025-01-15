Black Clover: Final Arc Sets Up One Devil’s Master Plan

Black Clover is now working through the final arc of its manga, and the first new update of the year is setting up one devil’s secret master plan in the works. Black Clover has been in the midst of its final arc through the past year as series creator Yuki Tabata has shifted overt to a new seasonal release schedule with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. This has resulted in fans getting to see a couple of new chapters from the manga every few months, and with these updates Black Clover has gone through some big phases of this final arc so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the case with the first major update from the new year as Black Clover has returned for two brand new chapters of the manga. These new chapters have kicked off the final fight between Asta, Yuno and Lucius Zogratis and fans have gotten to see the start of what could be the grand finale for the series overall. But as Lucius continues to fight, the mysterious devil Adrammalech has arrived as is clearly plotting something even bigger before it all comes to an end.

Shueisha

What Is Adrammalech Planning?

Black Clover Chapter 377 picks up shortly after the final fight against Lucius’ Paladins comes to an end, and Adrammalech is seen high above the battlefield as all of the fights are ending around the same time. This includes the rest of the fights against Lucius’ clones as the Anti-Magic boosters Black Bulls are bringing their respective fights to an end as well. But while all these fights seem to be ending in Asta and the others’ favor, Adrammalech himself doesn’t seem too disturbed about how everything is shaping up as their side is losing more fights one after the other.

Adrammalech has been one of the more intriguing Devils we have seen in action in Black Clover. Although the other Devils seen in the series have had contracts with fighters in the human world, Adrammalech doesn’t seem to have those same ties. In fact, whenever we have seen this Devil he’s always just been observing what has been going down. So it even seems like whatever Lucius is planning isn’t part of his own plan either as the Devil seems to be curious to see how Lucius’ future sight is panning out.

Shueisha

What Does This Mean for Black Clover’s Final Arc?

As Black Clover continues through this final arc, it’s starting to look like this final fight against Lucius is far from the actual ending of the series overall. Because as Asta and Yuno’s fight against Lucius reaches its climax, there are still more questions to answer about what could be coming next. This is the case with Adrammalech’s role in it all as he’s still watching everything go down from far away, and has something up his sleeve. With so much left unrevealed about the underworld, the Devils themselves are much more intriguing than ever.

Adrammalech likely has some deal in place with Lucius to end the world in the way the Devils want it to, and that deal might be coming to fruition. As they have been watching from the sidelines this entire time, Black Clover has been setting up one last huge reveal before it all comes to an end. It’s just a matter of seeing what this plan turns out to be, and how long it actually takes to get to this point when it’s all over. Whether it be later this year or potentially even the next.