Black Clover Isn’t Done Yet (& Here’s Why)

Black Clover is coming back for the first new release of the year as the manga continues to work through the final arc, and a new update has revealed that the end of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series isn’t quite coming to an end just yet. Black Clover kicked off the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series some time ago as the Ultimate Wizard King arc revealed that Asta and Yuno would next be taking on the mysterious fourth Zogratis sibling following the Dark Triad’s defeat. But as the series started the path to the finale, Tabata had shifted the series’ schedule to a whole new magazine.

Shifting Black Clover to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine, the manga is now on a seasonal schedule with new chapters releasing every quarter instead of every week. It’s been about a year with these new chapters bringing fans closer to the grand finale with each new entry, and 2025 is set to continue this further with new entries showing off the final fights of the series overall. But while the series seemed like it was speeding towards the end, it’s at least not going to be until much later this year (and maybe even later) that we’ll get to see the end.

Black Clover to Continue Beyond the Spring

Black Clover is gearing up for its next release with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine with Chapters 377 and 378 in Japan on January 10th. This new update is going to be bringing the series one step closer to an end by kicking off its final battle against Lucius Zogratis, but thankfully it’s also been revealed that the series will be continuing at least through to the Summer. Listed with the upcoming release of these chapters (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X), it’s also revealed that Black Clover will be continuing with a new update with the Spring Jump GIGA issue.

It’s teased that Black Clover will be updating with new chapters in the Spring issue (which will be hitting some time in April, but no release date has been announced yet), but has not confirmed how many chapters this update will include. But what is notable, however, is the fact that it will be focusing on the “climax of the current decisive battle” which will be kicking off with this next coming update in January. Which means fans have at least six more months before the series even sniffs its potential ending.

When Is Black Clover Going to End?

Funny enough, Black Clover has been hyping up its “final” climax for quite some time so fans have been on edge as every update seems like it’s going to be the last. It’s different this time, however, as “climax of the current decisive battle” seems to indicate that it’s not the final one. At least for now, the series is not going to be closer to the end until at least the next batch of chapters releases later this Spring. That means a Summer 2025 end is possible for a potential epilogue.

Then again, this could be a final battle that leads to a true finale for the series overall. This final battle could lead to one (or a few) more updates that see Asta and Yuno settle everything once their fights against everyone come to an end. Think of how like Naruto had a final battle between Naruto and Sasuke to end the series, and Asta and Yuno will likely have one final clash between the two of them to truly decide which of the two will be stronger and more fitting to be the Clover Kingdom’s next Wizard King.

This final arc is called the “Ultimate Wizard King” arc after all, and what a better way to put that to an end than with a final clash between Asta and Yuno to settle it for good. And that ending is at least further away than we all fear it is. So no worries, there’s more to enjoy for now and maybe even more of the Black Clover anime after.