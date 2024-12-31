Black Clover Hypes 2025 Return With Special New Year’s Promo

Black Clover has some big plans for 2025, and the franchise is helping to ring in the new year with a special new promo. Black Clover is now in the midst of the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, and will be returning with a massive new set of chapters to kick off the new year. It’s been on a seasonal schedule for the past year due to Tabata needing a shift in release schedule following his work with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and each new update through the year since has taken some significant steps towards the grand finale.

Black Clover could have a monumental 2025, however, as the manga is now closer than ever to its full ending. There are only a few more fights that need to be wrapped up before its over, and if each update coming this year is like in 2024, then there’s a good chance we’ll see Black Clover’s story end in 2025. But that all remains to be seen as the franchise is ringing in the new year with some special new art for Asta as Black Clover readies for one of its biggest and most important years yet. Check it out below:

What’s Coming for Black Clover in 2025?

Black Clover will be kicking off 2025 in a huge way. Black Clover will be returning for two new chapters with the next edition of Jump GIGA magazine hitting in Japan on January 10th. Black Clover Chapters 377 and 378 have yet to reveal what fans might see go down in these chapters, but these seasonal updates have made sure to wrap up some of the final fights for the arc as Asta and the others gradually defeat the Paladins and Lucius Zogratis’ clones across the Clover Kingdom.

With the last update of 2024 bringing the fight against Paladin Morgen to an end in a huge team up between Yami, his sister Ichika, and Nacht, that means there are really only a few more fights left over before Black Clover can come to an end. There could be an epilogue following this final war that could lead into 2026, but we’re likely going to see the groundwork laid for the grand finale before 2025 comes to an end. There really isn’t that much left to explore with these final battles for the fate of the Clover Kingdom, but it still feels like it’s too soon to say goodbye to Asta and the others.

Will Black Clover Season 5 Come Soon?

Black Clover‘s anime unfortunately has yet to announce whether or not it’s going to be returning any time soon. There is a chance that we will see developments on that front in 2025, however, as many projects near their premiere or conclusion. Talents such as director Tatsuya Yoshihara are currently attached to other projects like Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc, and studios such as Pierrot and Pierrot Films are currently in the midst of wrapping up Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s final episodes next year. Which means there could be time for Black Clover to return.

If Black Clover‘s manga indeed reaches its end next year, or gets very close to it, we could see forward momentum on a new anime return. Black Clover has quite a lot left to adapt when the anime makes its comeback, and 2025 could be a very pivotal year for the franchise as there’s plenty of runway left for the TV anime whenever it does make its highly anticipated return.