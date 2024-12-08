Black Clover to Ready for Grand Finale With 2025 Return

Black Clover is now working its way through the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga run, and the series is set to continue through to its grand finale with its first return coming next year. Last year, Shueisha had surprisingly announced that Black Clover would be moving over to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine for its quarterly release schedule. As series creator Yuki Tabata needed a healthier schedule rather than the weekly one seen in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Black Clover has since brought fans closer than ever to the final battles for the series overall. Now the end is really coming soon.

Black Clover has since been working through the final arc for the past year with quarterly chapter updates that bring the series significantly closer to its end. It’s final release of 2024 was the biggest yet with three new chapters bringing the fight against Paladin Morgen to an end. As Black Clover‘s manga prepares for its first new release of 2025 coming in January, the series is now one major step closer to its grand finale with only a few more fights left to go before it’s all going to end.

As spotted by @WSJ_manga on X, Black Clover will be returning for two new chapters with the next edition of Jump GIGA magazine hitting in Japan on January 10th. If it’s anything like the previous releases, Black Clover Chapters 377 and 378 will be also releasing with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library at the same time for fans outside of Japan too. This will bring the manga closer than ever to its grand finale as it will be rounding out the final fights for the series overall before it can get back to Asta and Yuno’s fight against Lucius Zogratis.

When Black Clover first moved to Jump GIGA in 2023, it had announced there were only a few of the final fights in the arc left to conclude. With its last update of 2024 bringing three new chapters earlier this Fall, the final of these key fights had been set with Yami, Ichika, and Nacht teaming up to defeat the Paladin Morgen. Together with the other fights we’ve seen concluded throughout 2024, there really only is the final fight with Asta and Yuno left to clear out before the arc can truly come to an end. But there are also a few other scattered around that need to be pinned down too.

What’s Next for Black Clover?

The anti-magic fueled Ultimate Black Bulls are still scattered throughout the wider battlefield, and we’ll need to see all of them using their enhanced powers in big moments before Black Clover has to end. Then it’s Yuno and Asta dealing their final damage to Lucius, and when factoring in a potential chapter or two to wrap up the series overall, it’s likely that 2025 will be the year Black Clover zooms in on its grand finale with each of its coming updates.

It’s likely that Black Clover will even end before 2025 comes to a close, and that will make the anime all the more necessary to return as well. The anime has been in the midst of a pretty big cliffhanger ever since it ended its run several years ago, and the anime should make its comeback to adapt everything that’s happened ever since. But that likely won’t be until after the manga ends at the earliest, so 2025 is going to be a key year for Black Clover as fans get to see what comes next.