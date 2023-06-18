Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Is Dominating Netflix

Black Clover is back, and if we're being honest, the anime has never been better. While the manga continues to trek through its final act, all eyes are on Asta and Yuno that they have returned to the screen. This weekend marked the debut of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and it turns out the anime flick is dominating Netflix right now.

Over on Twitter, the cast and crew behind Black Clover have been celebrating as Netflix's Top 10 movies is capped by Asta at the moment. The Black Clover movie is the most-watched movie on Netflix Japan right now, and we have a similar situation going on in America.

According to Flix Patrol's rankings, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is the 2nd most-watched movie in the United States right now. It is falling just under Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth as the sequel just went live. As for 3rd place, it goes to Extraction while You Do You and Paw-Patrol: The Movie round out the top five picks.

As for other regions, well – Black Clover is still living large. It is ranked number three on Netflix Canada, and it reached this same spot in Bangladesh. Other regions saw Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King rank second today such as Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, France, and more.

Obviously, the anime fandom was happy to see Black Clover made a comeback, and the team at Studio Pierrot did not disappoint. Under the guidance of director Ayataka Tanemura, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has earned stellar reviews from fans across the globe. So if you are not caught up on the anime, you can binge the original TV series on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. For more details on the magical series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure-Asta will never give up!"

What do you think about Black Clover's first movie? Have you checked out the anime's comeback yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.