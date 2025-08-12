Black Clover Shows Yuno How Hard Asta Has Been Working

Yuki Tabata’s beloved action-fantasy, Black Clover, returns with new chapters with Jump GIGA’s Summer 2025 release. The manga is currently in its final stretch, and the latest issue released three chapters on top of commemorating the manga’s 10th anniversary. Asta and Yuno are the only ones standing in Lucius Zogratis’ way. However, things go awry when the villain unleashes his true powers and links himself to all the Grimoire Towers. He was already a formidable foe before that, but now the devil host has an infinite number of spells at his disposal. Lucius swiftly struck down both Asta and Liebe and is prepared to do the same to Yuno.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Black Clover Chapters 381-383!

However, no one could’ve expected that Asta would hand over his Demon Dweller sword and his Anti-Magic abilities to his rival. With the Anti-Magic powers at his disposal, Yuno is ready to take on the villain, but defeating Lucius still won’t be easy. There’s a major drawback when a mage uses Anti-Magic. Although Yuno got a massive boost in powers, he is rapidly draining his mana. Lucius simply has to wait for the Golden Dawn Captain to run out of mana before killing him. Amid the fight, Yuno also notices the tremendous amount of hard work Asta has put into getting where he is now as he witnesses the heft of the Demon Dweller Sword firsthand in Black Clover.

Yuno Realizes Swinging the Anti-Magic Sword Is a Lot Harder Than It Looks

Ordinarily, mages would only train to hone their magical abilities and disregard physical training. Yuno is no different, since he has spent his entire life perfecting his spells, and it worked well thanks to his extraordinary skills. However, unlike Yuno, Asta never had a drop of mana, but his ambitions were high. Ever since his childhood, all he could think about was beating Yuno and becoming the Wizard King. He trained daily, almost to an obsessive degree. However, it was that stubbornness and drive to push himself harder that made Yuno respect Asta in the first place, and gave Asta a distinct advantage, not just by nullifying magic.

Asta inspired Yuno to work harder and strive for the same goal. The rival duo has been working towards their biggest wish since then and has come a long way. Thanks to the years of insane physical training Asta did, he was able to swing his heavy Anti-Magic swords effortlessly. Asta made it look easy, but it was Yuno’s first time carrying it around, and he was unable to keep up because of its immense weight. In Black Clover Chapter 381, Yuno calls Asta a “muscle-bound freak” while questioning how he was able to swing that around so easily. Such a moment, even at the cost of a mild insult to Asta, shows Yuno’s tangible respect for his peer, realizing just how much training has gone into Asta’s methods as the two mutually aspire to become the Wizard King.