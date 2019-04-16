‘Black Clover’ Teases Nero’s True Nature

Black Clover‘s manga is in the midst of a major climax as the various Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom are facing off against the threats of elves, and in the latest chapter are facing off against an even more fearsome threat. With the rise of this threat comes a possible answer to something fans have been wanting to get to the bottom of for quite a while. Is there something odd about the anti-bird Nero that always hangs around Asta?

The answer is a resounding yes. Chapter 201 teases Nero’s true nature, and even a possible origin but not without making a shocking reveal of its own. Read on to find out more, but beware of major spoilers for Black Clover‘s manga!

Chapter 201 sees Yami, the Elf-possessed Charlotte, and the newly saved Patry face-off against the Devil. The battle is reaching a fever pitch as not even their combined power seems to be doing any damage, but the fight may soon be moving in a different direction. Before the chapter ends, Finral is awakened by the anti-bird Nero. Nero suddenly speaks for the first time, saying “Take me to the demon’s bones.”

Now this is a big deal for several reasons as fans have been wondering if there was something sketchy going on with Nero ever since it attached itself to Asta during the Magic Knight entrance exams. It seemed like one of the many anti-magic birds attached to Asta’s lack of magic, but there have been hints at sentience throughout the series.

Not only has Nero found hidden magic stones, but it has often lead Asta to a unique solution or new power. So now fans will finally find out Nero’s true origin in the chapters to come. It might even have a different form. There’s a sense that it’s related to the Wizard King in some fashion especially now that the current arc of the series has roots in the distant past and that may have something to do with why it wants to be taken to the demon’s bones.

The demon’s bones most likely refer to the iconic shot of every episode of the anime series where a statue of the first Wizard King stands over a demon skeleton. But only time will tell as Black Clover heads into a major climax.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

