‘Black Clover’ Confirms New Opening, Ending Themes

Black Clover is putting the final touches on the Blind Date arc, and is gearing up to start the fifth arc in the series, Seabed Temple. And like with the Blind Date arc before, this new story will be kicked off with a brand new opening and ending theme for the series.

Announced in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the new opening and ending themes will begin with Episode 40 of the series on July 10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Opening and Ending for Black Clover

Kumi Kouda: Guess who is back for the OP &

Faky: Four for the ED. Both songs will premiere on July 10th with Episode 40. pic.twitter.com/w0spEvbwFG — YonkouProductions 🔜 AX (@YonkouProd) June 29, 2018

The newest opening theme will be “Guess who is back” by Kumi Kouda, and the new ending theme is “Four” as performed by Faky. These two new themes mark the beginning of the Seabed Temple arc, in which the Black Bulls must travel to a mysterious temple in the middle of the ocean in order to capture a very important magical stone. This arc features bigger magical battles and powers than the series has featured yet.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The latest arc of the series, Blind Date, officially kicked off with Episode 28 of the anime series and just ended with the latest episode. Fans were excited to see the arc play out as this arc followed Asta as he gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.