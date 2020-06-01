Black Clover Fans are Loving Noelle's New Mermaid Form

Black Clover's latest chapter debuted a new form for Noelle Silva as a result of her six month training period, and fans are loving the heroine's upgraded look! As the fight against the Spade Kingdom's Devils continue with Chapter 252 of the series, Noelle Silva had revealed a different variation of her already powerful Valkyrie Armor spell. As Noelle, Lolopechka, and Mimosa fought against Vanica of the Dark Triad in the chapter, it was revealed that they spent their months of training working on ways to counter Vanica and her Devil, Megicula, specifically.

As they began their fight against Vanica, Lolopechka summoned a huge swirl of water and trapped her inside. Not only was this spell supposed to tap into Lolopechka's magic and amplify it within a specific mana zone, but Noelle's Mermaid Form will be boosted by it as a result. It seems that unlike the usual Valkyrie Armor spell, this form needs water to move around.

The fight against Vanica will continue as she seemingly shrugs off Noelle's first big attack with this new form, so we'll certainly see what else Noelle will be capable of as the battle against the Spade Kingdom continues!

