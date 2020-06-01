Black Clover Fans are Loving Noelle's New Mermaid Form
Black Clover's latest chapter debuted a new form for Noelle Silva as a result of her six month training period, and fans are loving the heroine's upgraded look! As the fight against the Spade Kingdom's Devils continue with Chapter 252 of the series, Noelle Silva had revealed a different variation of her already powerful Valkyrie Armor spell. As Noelle, Lolopechka, and Mimosa fought against Vanica of the Dark Triad in the chapter, it was revealed that they spent their months of training working on ways to counter Vanica and her Devil, Megicula, specifically.
As they began their fight against Vanica, Lolopechka summoned a huge swirl of water and trapped her inside. Not only was this spell supposed to tap into Lolopechka's magic and amplify it within a specific mana zone, but Noelle's Mermaid Form will be boosted by it as a result. It seems that unlike the usual Valkyrie Armor spell, this form needs water to move around.
The fight against Vanica will continue as she seemingly shrugs off Noelle's first big attack with this new form, so we'll certainly see what else Noelle will be capable of as the battle against the Spade Kingdom continues!
Wait a Minute Now!
HUH MERMAID NOELLE?? 😳🥰 pic.twitter.com/9tJY9JTmgn— Deborah (Aot Szn) 🔥😤 (@itz_deborah) May 31, 2020
Looks Great in Color!
Black clover #252 Noelle mermaid 💕#ブラクロ#ブラッククローバー #blackclover pic.twitter.com/EDu9hJblWp— solid (@Slidsama) May 28, 2020
It's Already Inspired Great Art!
I drew the mermaid Noelle! Feel free to color if you like, but give credits :) pic.twitter.com/IEKVTI8Bbo— L Dazon (@DazonArt) May 29, 2020
What Will Noelle Be Capable of Now?
Idk why others think that this is a temporary form that'll never be used again. Tabata wouldn't introduce a new form just for 1 occasion.
People forget that this is what Noelle is capable of.— 卄𝕒ℝ丂Ħ (@Harsh_D_Law) June 1, 2020
Just imagine in the future where she uses a combo of her flood + mermaid form https://t.co/6mHp60NfsH pic.twitter.com/aBGNo4xIpX
Some More Stunning Artwork!
I drew noelle's mermaid form#blackclover#blackcloverfanart#ブラッククローバー pic.twitter.com/eJ80by9xck— 𝗞𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗻 (@kirby_undertale) May 31, 2020
Mermaid Snack
Yet another amazing Black Clover chapter by Tabata. Lolopechka's magic spell is insanely op and Noelle's new mermaid form got her looking like a whole snack. Love to see it 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uLPioQdZet— Liam (Silvamillion Clover)🍀 (@LiamWC_97) May 31, 2020
Another in a Long Line of Mermaids
Dont know why yall complaining about Noelle's lack of clothing. That's how mermaids dress you guys pic.twitter.com/9forXyRecc— Randy | Tsundere Gang🤙 | Blonde SZN🥰 (@RandyZe2nd) May 28, 2020
Who Else is Getting a New Form Next?
Just wondering, do you guys think Yuno should get a new form in this arc too? #BlackCloverspoilers #BCSpoilers pic.twitter.com/gj3Af4Dnfo— Nick 🍀 NOELLE SZN (@Nickp_02) May 29, 2020
