‘Black Clover’ Reveals Noelle’s Strongest Spell Yet

Black Clover‘s manga is currently in the series’ biggest arc to date as the spirits of elves have taken over many magic knights and the remaining knights are the only ones who can put a stop to them.

This includes Noelle and the rest of the Silva family as she invokes a much stronger spell than ever before in order to protect her brothers and sisters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

wtf Noelle!!! Water Creation Magic: Valkyrie Dress pic.twitter.com/XCRJDi7ykS — Kacchan (@krkndrwmc) October 7, 2018

When battling an elf with the spell power to not only trap the Silva family in an enclosed space, but also launch a spell that zones in on any target, Noelle had a tough time holding her ground. While her brothers and sisters were pretty much incapacitated due to the elf’s massive magical aura, Noelle was able to keep fighting thanks to her training as a Royal Knight.

Her broth Nozel Silva, who fans had seen being a jerk to her at the beginning of the series, even acknowledges her strength and apologizes for treating her so poorly. He wanted to protect her since she looked so much like their late mother, and like their late mother, Noelle’s newest spell mirrors her mother.

When her brother Nozel is taken down and everything looks bad for the remaining Silva, Noelle reaches into herself and a new spell is activated. She wanted to create a spell that she could use in this overbearing mana, while keeping it close to her body. As a result, her mana condenses into a great armor dubbed the Valkyrie Dress.

Her armor lets her dance through the air and move at the speed her mother once did, and with one final strike she puts down the elf attacking them and destroys her spatial control over the area. It’s a magic bred from her training and work in the Black Bulls, and this is definitely a way for Noelle to show how far she’s come in the series overall.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.