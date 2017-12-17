‘Black Clover: Quartet Knights’ Reveals New Teaser and Gameplay Details

Black Clover‘s upcoming video game adaptation was announced a few weeks back, but now even more details have come out about the mysterious project.

A teaser trailer was debuted during Jump Festa 2018, and while it’s only off-camera footage (which you can watch here), it reveals quite a few things.

Spotted by Gematsu, the trailer unveils the following things during the trailer:

“A certain world where magic is everything—

To prove their power

The knights will rise

Magic x Third-Person Shooting

4 vs 4

The strongest knight will decide

[After the logo and release date] And now, a new story will also set in motion”

The game will be a four on four arena battle type of fighter where players move across a 3D plane and launch all sorts of magical attacks at one another. It also confirms playable characters like series leads Asta and Yuno, and members of Asta’s Magic Knight squad, the Black Bulls. Though its video game adaptation seems to be relatively quick compared to its shonen counterparts, it only emphasizes how much Shonen Jump has put behind the series to succeed.

Black Clover: Quartet Knights, previously known as Project Knights, will be released on the PlayStation 4 as well as the PC, though it’ll only be released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan. When that release will come hasn’t been revealed yet though, the only timeframe provided by Bandai Namco being that it’ll be out sometime in 2018.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow.

