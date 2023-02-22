Black Clover Unpacks Ryu's Sacrifice for Tengentsu

Black Clover has been working its way through Asta's first real test with his newly mastered Zetten power with a huge fight in the Land of the Sun, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed more of Shogen Ryuya Ryudo's past as a result with an unpacking of his surprising sacrifice for the Tengentsu eye power! As the manga continues to set the stage for the final war in the series overall, Asta has been preparing to return to the Clover Kingdom now that he's figured out how to use the Zetten technique. But he's having to test this ability much sooner than expected.

Asta and the members of the Ryuzen Seven have been struggling to fight against the first wave of Lucius Zogratis' Paladins and the five headed dragon they have summoned from the Land of the Sun's depths, and as the seven fighters struggle, there's a flashback that digs into why Ryuya Ryudo has been such an effective leader despite not having any magical power of his own. But it's revealed that he did have Yoryoku before, it's just that he had to sacrifice it in order to unlock the all-seeing eye, Tengentsu's secret power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Happened to Ryu's Magical Power?

Chapter 371 of Black Clover sees Yosuga fighting against one of the Paladins, and asserts that he's going to do his best for the Shogun. Thinking back about their past with one another, Ryuya was the only one that Yosuga really respected in terms of their well matched strength. But when a plague ran through their countries, it came time to save them with the mysterious power of the Tengentsu. The only catch was to get that power, they would need to sacrifice their magical abilities. Yosuga hesitates, but Ryuya immediately agrees to the exchange.

This ends up saving them all, and ever since Yosuga has grown to have even more respect for Ryuya. He even noted that with no power at all, the Shogun still became one of the most respected people in the Land of the Sun overall thanks to how much he's helped since then. Yosuga even helped him become the Shogun with a decisive vote too.

It's a huge sacrifice for anyone to make, but it also goes to show that there is a potential future in which Asta could become the Wizard King and respected in the same way without any magic power of his own.