Black Clover Reveals Ryuya's Ultimate Power

Black Clover is now making headway through Asta's final training phase ahead of the final battle in the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed the kind of ultimate power Ryuya Ryudo has at his disposal! After Asta was suddenly transported to the remote country Land of the Sun, he found himself saved by this country's version of the Wizard King, the Shogun Ryuya! The Shogun then revealed that there's a way for Asta to make himself stronger for the fight against Lucius, and surprisingly knew everything about the situation thanks to his covered right eye.

The following chapters then teased how much power Ryuya's eye actually had as he seemed to be not only predicting the future, but also seemed aware that Lucius wasn't going to make his move for another week (as previously announced for the start of the Judgment Day war). The Shogun knew so much, that it's finally been explained that it's actually his ability. Thanks to the power of his right eye, Tengentsu, Ryuya can see "everything that's happening at any given moment."

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 341 of Black Clover sees Asta and Ichika connecting on a deeper level during a break in their training, and it's here that Asta asks more about Ryuya. He's asked her to look after Asta because he's busy with the rest of the country, and it's explained that he's usually busy because his Tengentsu eye can see everything. Ichika further details that this is even more amazing of an ability because like Ryuya had said before, the Shogun himself has no magical power (or Yoryoku) to speak of. In fact, thanks to his eye and his wisdom, the Land of the Sun was united.

This explains why he was able to find Asta as quickly as he did, and why he's already prepared a path of training for Asta. He knows how important this boy is going to be for the future (and thus the future of his own country), and goes to further explain why he's been so supportive so quickly. It makes him an interesting figure who, yes, had a special ability, but was able to get to his position due to how he made up for his lack of magical power.

It's like Asta who doesn't have his own power, but thanks to anti-magic he was able to make up for the gap to get to his current position.