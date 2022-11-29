Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases One Nation's Final Stand

Black Clover has come back from an extended hiatus and fans have already been thrown back into the fray as the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the manga is gearing up for the Land of the Sun's final stand against Lucius Zogratis' invading Paladin forces! The final arc of Yuki Tabata's manga series might have started a training arc in which Asta only has a short time to master a new ability, but it was cut off even shorter than expected as it was revealed that the Land of the Sun has become the next major target of these powerful villains.

When we had last seen Asta and the rest of the Land of the Sun, the country was invaded by three Paladins that had been altered with Lucius Zogratis' powers. Two of them seem to be completely new, and with the brainwashed Sister Lily in charge of this assault, Asta is poised for quite the terrible reunion. But the newest chapter takes things to a terrible new level as the Ryuzen Seven is taking on a legendary beast from their country that had been brought to life through a new kind of magic.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Happens in Black Clover Chapter 344?

Chapter 344 of Black Clover reveals that Lucius actually had a vision that the Land of the Sun would pose a major problem for his army, and thus sends Sister Lily and two others to attack the country. Heading to the black lake, they end up reviving the long dormant the legendary five-headed dragon that had been slumbering within many years ago during the peak of its power. Now five members of the Ryuzen Seven need to take it down before even approaching the Paladins.

The final two members seem to be working with Asta to help his training while the others are being occupied, but as fans know well enough about this series by now, it won't be too much longer before they are overwhelmed too despite how strong the Land of the Sun seems to be overall. But this is really just the opening salvo for the fight to come, so now it's just a matter of seeing how the country makes it out.

How do you feel about the Ryuzen Seven's chances against the Paladins? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!