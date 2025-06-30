It’s Real: Black Clover’s Anime Is Getting an Update Soon

The moment that fans have been waiting for is here at last as Black Clover is indeed coming back with a much-needed update on the anime four whole years later, and fans could not be more excited. Only a few days prior, there was word going around that Black Clover’s anime was returning, and it seems these rumors were true after all, as Shonen Jump’s latest issue has just confirmed the series will indeed be revealing exciting information in the next issue. With Anime Expo 2025 already hosting plenty of exciting announcements during the same window of time, fans have plenty to look forward to over the coming week.

With the release of Issue 31, Shonen Jump’s official website has also shared a preview of the upcoming issue, releasing on July 7th, 2025, which notably mentions news about Black Clover’s anime in a text box at the bottom right of the page. The teaser specifically states that the news will be related to the anime series and not the manga, and that fans are sure to be thrilled by this news. The teaser roughly translates to, “We will deliver information related to the TV anime Black Clover!! Fans are sure to be excited!!” As such, Black Clover fans better keep their eyes peeled for Issue 32 of Shonen Jump next week as well as the series’ official social media handles and website.

While there was still some lingering doubt when the news about Black Clover’s upcoming update was initially leaked, the latest issue of Shonen Jump has confirmed the news is as real as can be. Given that Black Clover’s manga is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, there could be no better time for the anime to announce a return, especially as the manga breezes through what appears to be the final arc of the series.

This announcement is also perfectly poised to catch everyone’s attention towards the tail end of Anime Expo 2025, though it is completely possible that the news could be leaked earlier in the week before Issue 32 officially hits the shelves. More importantly, there is a slim chance that this announcement could be related to anime merchandise or even an art exhibition, so it’s best that fans temper their expectations and at least a little. Nonetheless, fans can only hope that this update does have to do with Season 5, as it’s long overdue at this point.

Source: Shonen Jump Official Website.