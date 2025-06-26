Black Clover Teases Season 5 Return After 4 Years

Despite the manga having shifted to Jump GIGA and not having aired a new episode in over four years, Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover remains popular than ever, with fans still patiently waiting on the anime’s return for Season 5 all this time. Frustratingly, Black Clover’s anime even left off right before one of the best arcs of the series back in 2021, with Pierrot also being completely silent on the anime’s renewal prospects since. That said, it seems like the wait could finally be over as Black Clover just teased an update on the anime.

According to a post on X by @WSJ_Manga, Black Clover will be revealing exciting new information about the anime in the issue of Weekly Shonen Jump set to follow this weekend’s release. While the exact source of this information hasn’t been stated, with Issue 32 of Shonen Jump releasing on July 7th, 2025, it won’t be too long until fans find out for sure. In fact, it is possible that this update comes from the preview for Issue 32 in next week’s Shonen Jump issue, which was leaked early.

Black Clover TV Anime will be revealing 'exciting information' next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #32.



No further details have been mentioned.

With four whole years having passed since Black Clover concluded Season 4 back in March 2021, it is safe to say that the series is long overdue for a renewal and hopefully this exciting news about the anime will indeed be about Season 5. It’s unclear why it’s taken this long for Pierrot to announce Season 5, given that the anime already has ample manga content to pull from, but hopefully the wait will be worth it.

Studio Pierrot has especially stepped up their game as of late, with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War proving what the studio is truly capable of, and fans can only hope that Season 5 of Black Clover gets the same treatment, and maybe a similar seasonal format would benefit the anime in that regard. It would certainly be quite a treat to see the exciting Spade Kingdom Arc animated with similar care, and it could very well bring Black Clover back into the limelight where it belongs. While many shiny new shonen series like Sakamoto Days and Kaiju No. 8 have caught fans’ attention lately, it’s high time Black Clover returned to remind fans of just how good the series is and has been for a decade.

