Black Clover Shockingly Kills-Off SPOILER

Black Clover‘s anime has begun a monumental new arc in which the Eye of the Midnight Sun have officially begun their attack on the Clover Kingdom in search of the magic stones Asta and the Black Bulls have helped gather over the course of the series. But unlike their previous attack on the Clover Kingdom, the fight has become that much more intense thanks to the leader, Licht, himself officially challenging the Wizard King Julius Novachrono to a fight at the end of the latest episode.

But Episode 93 ramped up the tension even further as the Eye of the Midnight Sun has claimed a major casualty, as while Julius Novachrono put up a splendid fight against Licht he was unable to deal with Licht’s tricks and was unfortunately killed at the end.

The fight between Licht and the Wizard King got off to an explosive start as fans begun to see what Novachrono could truly do, and the various facets of his magic were beginning to show. The latest episode provided an example of just how strong her was as his massive grimmoire not only differed from the other wizards in size, but also had no cover of its own. This meant his time based magic made him one of the strongest mages around, but not strong enough.

Frustrated as Novachrono was fighting without wanting to harm Licht’s body (as he was sharing it with the Golden Dawn’s William Vangeance), Licht goes for broke and threatens the entire Clover Kingdom with a single spell. He summons a mass of light swords aimed at every single citizen of the Clover Kingdom, but Novachrono surprisingly stops this attack and reverses it with his strongest time spell yet.

But in that moment, Novachrono left himself open for an attack and Licht took that opportunity to stab the Wizard King and kill him. Yami, who had been rushing to Novachrono’s side, unfortunately does not make it in time to save him but instead can only watch as Novachrono’s body falls limply to the ground.

The anime is in the midst of the most intense arc of the series to date, one the manga is still working its way through actually, and with the Wizard King fallen the Clover Kingdom is without its greatest protector. How will things fare for Asta and the others from here?

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015.