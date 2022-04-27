Black Clover Gives Yuno a Surprising Reunion

✖

Black Clover brought Yuno to his most integral reunion yet with the newest chapter of the series! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has officially come to an end with the newest chapter of the manga, and while Yuki Tabata is set to go on a lengthy hiatus to prepare for the series' final arc, fans are left to chew on the major set ups we have gotten for the finale itself. This includes bringing some much needed closure to Asta and Yuno, who had both discovered some major new information about themselves over the course of the fight against the Spade Kingdom.

Both Asta and Yuno found out about their respective parents and those parents' important ties to their fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. With the fight against the devils over for now, Asta and Yuno can now finally make peace with everything that happened to them as they prepare to move forward into the series' grand finale. For Yuno, that meant a full face-to-face reunion with his mother in the Spade Kingdom in the latest chapter of the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 331 of Black Clover sees Nacht taking Yuno to meet his mother, Ciel Grinberryall, who is still the current queen of the Spade Kingdom. She's happy to see how much he's grown, and in seeing her face Yuno instantly remembers the flashes of his past that helped him unlock his true power as a royal member of the Spade Kingdom bloodline. His mother has some things she needs to tell him, and teases that they won't be easy to hear, but Yuno has his focus elsewhere even with the people of the Spade Kingdom asking for his return.

Because while the Spade Kingdom indeed needs his royal power in the recovery from the devils' attacks, Yuno himself considers the Clover Kingdom his home. He's made a vow with his best friend and rival Asta (who Yuno considers his true family at the moment) to become the Wizard King, and that will be what he needs to accomplish before he can divert his attention to the Spade Kingdom. Now it's a matter of seeing whether or not Yuno can make his one dream come true outside of the wishes of his mother and the other kingdom.

What do you think? How did you feel about Yuno's reunion with his mother? What do you think she has left to tell him about the kingdom? How are you hoping to see that develop with the final arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!