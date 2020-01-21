Black Clover’s Latest Episode Impresses with Long Awaited Fight Scene

Black Clover‘s Reincarnation arc is one of the most intense arcs of Yuki Tabata’s original manga to date, and it’s been the same case for the anime adaptation. This huge arc is a big deal not only because of how much is pushes Asta and the other Magic Knights against powerful new opponents, but it has some major reveals as to the real history of the Clover Kingdom. But there’s one fight that fans have been wanting to see for quite some time that was finally unleashed in the latest episode of the series.

At the beginning of every episode of the anime so far, fans see a bit of the legendary fight between the first Wizard King and a demon that nearly destroyed the world. But with the latest episode of the series, we not only got to see the full fight in action but Episode 118 of the series impressed by going all out on this legendary battle.

Although the Reincarnation arc of the series was sparked into motion by a revenge plot from the reincarnated souls of the Elves, a previous episode of the series revealed that their hatred was misplaced. It wasn’t the first Wizard King, who we learned is named Lumiere, that betrayed them and lead to their massacre, but it was a mysterious Devil from a different dimension hoping to form a new body for himself through their despair.

What made matters worse is that this huge Demon we saw every episode was actually the mutated form of Licht. When Licht was completely absorbed into despair thanks to the massacre of his loved ones, his infected mana took over and gave him that demonic form that Devil was hoping to steal for himself.

The reason Lumiere fights the demon in the first place wasn’t to save the Clover Kingdom, but to save Licht for himself. Through a last minute moment of lucidity, Licht asked Lumiere to kill him and put an end to his misery. So the resulting fight that set the legends of the Clover Kingdom in motion was far more heartbreaking than initially expected. But as the past meets the present in the latest episode, things are only going to get far more intense from here on out.

