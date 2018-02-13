Yuno Just Unlocked A New Power On ‘Black Clover’

Black Clover fans have been waiting to see the end of the Dungeon Exploration arc, and with it comes big developments for Asta and Yuno. Asta received a new power in the previous episode (in the form of a speedier sword), and now fans finally got a look at Yuno’s new power.

Strangely enough, however, his new spell came in the form of a tiny, pixie like girl with enough power to completely break Mars’ magic.

In episode 18, fans witnessed Yuno opening a mysterious scroll in the dungeon’s treasure room as a speck of light flew into his grimoire and caused it to shine with a bright light. But when Asta was struck by Mars’ magic knives and left unconscious in this episode, Yuno springs into action. His wind magic allows him to break through Mars’ diamond magic, but he worries that none of his spells would be able to make it to Asta before Mars brought his giant golem fist down on him.

Just then, time completely froze. As Yuno looked around confused, he finds a tiny floating blonde girl with fairy wings yawning as if she’s just woken up. She breathes out a tiny puff of magic, and this was enough to instantly shatter Mars’ magic and send him flying. The mysterious pixie disappears as soon as it arrives, but fans of the manga series know her to be named Sylph.

She’ll be voiced by Aya Uchida, who is known for voicing Minami Kotori in Love Live! and Komaru Naegi in Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.