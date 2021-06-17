Bleach Goes to War as Anime Fandom Debates Aizen's Rank

When it comes to anime, there are tons of heroes out there, and that means they have villains ready to take them on. In fact, there are more baddies in shonen than heroes by now, and some of them are gnarlier than others. Now, it seems the Bleach fandom is sticking up for its main villain, and Sosuke Aizen is loving the attention.

Over on Twitter, Aizen became a trending topic in the United States out of nowhere. The whole debacle began when fans started asking which villains in anime could take down Goku, but the answers regarding Aizen were split. Some did not think the Soul Reaper stood a chance, but there are others who disagreed.

As you can see below, the Bleach fandom is stepping up for Aizen, and they are wanting netizens to re-evaluate the villain. Aizen may be something of a meme these days, but fans are pressed over his waning reputation. When it comes to strategizing and surprising his foes, Aizen is hard to beat, but Ichigo did find a way to take down the villain. That is, at least until the Thousand-Year Blood War arc got going. The villain makes a return during the climactic arc, but in a turn of events, Aizen finds himself allying with Ichigo rather than fighting him. And if you thought Aizen was powerful before being jailed, well - he only starts showing off once this final arc comes around!

What do you think of this Bleach debacle? Do you count Aizen as one of anime's best villains or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.