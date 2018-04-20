‘Bleach’ Live-Action Film Puts Its Hollows In Action

The first full trailer for the live-action Bleach film has just dropped, and fans are more excited than ever after seeing how well the manga’s characters translate to screen. Especially its central foes, the Hollows.

Fans were curious how the series’ famous monsters would translate to live-action, and they were satisfied to see the film’s Hollows look as great as they do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only does the newest trailer show more of Ichigo’s first fight with the Hollows as a Substitute Shinigami (even down to replicating that first Hollow’s design), and fans were introduced to a few other horrifying beasts.

Fans noticed a creepy spider looking Hollow that moves in a strange way, and most importantly, the trailer also features a very important Hollow during the first arc of the series, Grand Fisher.

Not only is Grand Fisher represented with his lure, the small girl which reveals a large mass of shadow behind her at the beginning of the trailer, the actual beast itself looks to be well designed and animated amongst the live-action Ichigo, Uryuu, Renji, and Byakuya.

Seeing the series’ Hollows looks this well is definitely giving fans hope for the film, and it seems the hype train will be rolling along strongly until the film premieres in Japan. The live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan, and has just released its first full trailer. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.