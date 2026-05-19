Bleach Hypes Final Season With New Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is returning with its fourth and final season later this Summer, and has dropped a new trailer to help celebrate. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War brought Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga back for a whole new generation of the anime nearly two decades after the first TV anime series came to an end. Finally adapting the long awaited final arc of the story, this new anime has had three successful seasons thus far setting up the final battles for Ichigo Kurosaki and the others to come.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now ready for its end as the new anime will be releasing its fourth and final season later this July. It’s the most anticipated return of the Summer 2026 anime schedule overall, and will likely be dominating the conversation among fans for the next few months as we’ve been waiting for the end of this anime for nearly 20 years at this point. You can check out the new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity below.

When Does Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Come Out?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is currently scheduled to make its debut in July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. Fans in the United States will actually get the first chance to see the new episodes before anyone else, however, thanks to a special early screening event. Episodes 1-3 will be screening across participating theaters in the United States from June 25–29th ahead of the final season’s full premiere, and tickets will go on sale for the event pretty soon.

This special early screening of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episodes 1-3 will feature both the Japanese and English language audio versions. The event will also be including an exclusive behind-the-scenes conversation with original creator Tite Kubo, chief series director Tomohisa Taguchi, and series director Hikaru Murata about the final season’s production. Which means there are even more reasons that fans want to be sure to see these final episodes in action as soon as possible.

How Will Bleach: TYBW End?

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This is a significant finale for the franchise as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will end both this new era of the anime and finally cap off the original’s story. It’s the best time to catch up with it all too, and you can find both the first three seasons of the new era and the entire original Bleach TV anime run now streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the meantime. It’s going to be necessary to catch up with it all as fans are going to get thrown right back into the thick of things.

The first three seasons of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War have been faithfully adapting the final arc, but Tite Kubo has also included plenty of brand new story materials to make the anime the most complete version of the story. Fans have already been taken by surprise with just how much has been added or changed thus far, and that’s undoubtedly going to continue with the grand finale.

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