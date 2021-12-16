Bleach’s New Anime Has Reportedly Locked Its 2022 Release

Bleach has been quiet for years now, but that will all change before too much longer. Last year, it was announced that creator Tite Kubo was bringing Ichigo back for a new adventure, and part of the comeback involved the manga’s revival. Of course, the anime announced it would also return to finish out the original series, and it seems a new report has locked down the show’s return window.

The whole thing got the Internet buzzing when a well-known page on Twitter, WSJ_manga, shared the news. The rumor suggests Bleach will return to TV with its Thousand-Year Blood War arc starting next fall.

To be more specific, the anime could be eyeing a debut in October 2022. This is hardly a surprise given how ambitious the comeback is, and the fall anime season is a beast in terms of ratings. The spring and fall cours for anime are always packed with top-tier content. Given how little we’ve seen of Bleach, fans felt the revival would launch next fall, and this new report seems to affirm those theories.

Of course, fans will have to wait and see if that is true. Bleach will address this rumor in a day or so once Jump Festa gets going overseas. The weekend event promises to drop huge updates on Shueisha’s greatest series, and Bleach will host a main stage panel to address its revival before much longer!

You can imagine how hyped fans are about this update, so don’t be surprised if a slew of Bleach re-watches geet underway soon. After all, the original anime closed its doors more than nine years ago, but the manga was still being published. Kubo was kicking off the Thousand-Year Blood War arc when the anime caught up to his series, forcing it to take on more filler material before closing up shop. Now, Ichigo’s journey is ready to take over TV, and this fall release rumor will help make that happen.

What do you make of this new rumor? Do you suspect Bleach will really drop next fall?