‘Bleach’ Animation Brings Adult Hitsugaya’s Bankai To Life

You may think you’ve seen everything there is to Bleach, but that is not quite true. The anime didn’t quite hit 400 episodes before it ended, but Tite Kubo’s series has lived on. Not only will it receive its first live-action anime this summer but fan-animations continue to hit the web even today.

So, you really should check out what Toshiro Hitsugaya’s final Bankai looks like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Bleach wrapped, Hitsugaya was the same as always. The captain was as short as ever, and his snow-white hair was maybe a bit longer than before. The anime never got to adapt the manga’s final arc before it ended, keeping Hitsugaya from exploring his full Bankai on screen. So, a team of fans helped the Soul Reaper do it himself.

As you can see above, the folks at Animix came together to animate Hitsugaya’s final Bankai. Daiguruen Hyorinmaru is not a new attack to fans by any means, but its last stage took everyone by surprise. In order to defeat an over-powered Quincy named Gerard, Hitsugaya had to push himself to new limits, and that meant evolving his Bankai.

After the pair battled for some time, the manga showed Hitsugaya’s Bankai erode around him. The sequence had many wondering if the Soul Reaper had reached his limit, but that was not the case. Instead, Hitsugaya’s spirit energy transformed him into a young adult to better use his newly upgraded Bankai, and you can check that moment out above.

While fans may enjoy the aged-up look, Hitsugaya was not a big fan of the change. The Soul Reaper definitely is not fond of being small, but his sudden growth spurt made it difficult for him to fight at first. However, the hero did get a ton of power in return for his momentary discomfort. The recharged Bankai helped Hitsugaya do away with Gerard — well, until the villain starts to miraculously regenerate that is.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

Do you love this Bankai adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!