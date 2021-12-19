Bleach Trailer Debuts Toshiro Hitsugaya’s New Design

Bleach has been on the bench for years now, but the anime fandom has been waiting to tag Ichigo back into the game. As you may know, the Soul Reaper once led the industry with help from creator Tite Kubo, so netizens were stunned when it was announced Bleach was staging a comeback. The anime will return at last next year, and after watching its first trailer, fans are all doing double-takes at Toshiro Hitsugaya.

So, you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Bleach and its final arc below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole thing came to light when Bleach hit up Jump Festa over the weekend. It was there fans watched Ichigo stage a comeback after nearly a decade, but fans got going when the trailer showed a very different side of Toshiro to them.

After all, the Gotei Squad captain is seen looking much older in this trailer. The icy Soul Reaper can be found crouched low in one shot with ice covering one of his sides. Grown into a full adult, the once-short captain looks every inch as old as Ichigo. And of course, that means Toshiro’s fangirls are freaking out in a big way.

https://twitter.com/TriTendo2/status/1472139579729850370?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Now, if you have read the manga, then this form isn’t shocking to see. It is a bit odd to see Bleach preview it in a trailer, but it has been some years since the Thousand-Year Blood War arc was published. Toshiro does unlock the new form during a battle in Bleach‘s final arc, so fans can look forward to the big reveal once the anime return in October 2022.

What do you think of Bleach‘s new look at Toshiro? How hyped are you for the anime’s big comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.