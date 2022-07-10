Bleach Cosplay Celebrates the Anime's Comeback With Harribel

Bleach is setting the stage for the highly anticipated return of the anime for its final arc later this year, and one awesome cosplay is the perfect way to celebrate with the former Tres Espada, Tier Harribel! When thinking about some of the biggest and best moments from Tite Kubo's original manga series overall, it's hard to top just how much came with the Hueco Mundo saga of the series. Soul Society was opened up to reveal a huge new world full of the same kind of organization and variation of powers that fans saw the various Reapers using before.

It was the kind of reveal that set the foundation for much of the enemies and fights that came later in the series (such as with the Thousand-Year Blood War arc finally getting an anime later this Fall), and even some of these Espada even came back for the final saga for some final cool moments when possible. Harribel is one of these few characters that gets to make a re-appearance following her initial debut, and now one awesome cosplay from artist @hollowqxween on Instagram has brought Harribel to life and readies the Espada for a fight! Check it out below:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is officially scheduled to release this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, but has yet to reveal when exactly it will be making its debut. The series has been licensed for an English language release with Viz Media (and you can check out the manga's complete run with their digital Shonen Jump library), but they have also yet to reveal their plans for the series' release overseas. That means potential streaming platforms, schedule, or a possible English dub (and possible returning cast) are still very much a mystery at this point.

Either way, the fact that the Bleach anime is coming back at all is such a huge deal that it's still hard to wrap our heads around the fact that it will actually exist. This will be the first time the franchise will be delivered in a high definition format, and that's exciting of a prospect all on its own even outside of all the new and returning characters that fans have been asking to see for quite a long time. How do you feel about Bleach anime finally coming back? Which characters are you most excited to see again? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!