Bleach Cosplay is Ready for Yoruichi’s Big Anime Return

One awesome Bleach cosplay is already set for Yoruichi Shihouin’s big return to anime! As Tite Kubo’s original manga franchise celebrates its 20th Anniversary of its launch in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the franchise has made a major return in the last few years with not only a brand new entry for the manga but is planning a major return for the anime adaptation as well. This Fall will finally see Bleach come back for the much anticipated, long awaited, and heavily requested official anime taking on the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War, which never got its due the last time around.

The final arc of Bleach never quite got its proper due as the original anime run had come to an end before it could have started it, and it’s always been something that stung fans as the final arc of the series brings back all of the characters for one massive final battle. There are new powers, new forms, and all sorts of new foes to keep an eye out for, and one of these very important figures was Yoruichi. As fans ready to see her in action in the anime’s future, artist @theyonndon is keeping love for the favorite alive with some awesome cosplay shared on Instagram! Check it out below:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its debut this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and it has been licensed by Viz Media for its international release. They officially describe the new anime as such, “Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger.

When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich.

Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.” The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Yoruichi in action again soon? Which return are you most excited to see with Bleach’s new anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!