Bleach Reveals New Forms for Coyote Starkk, More

While Bleach may have ended years ago, fans are still getting some brand new content from the franchise in some pretty surprising ways. The Bleach Brave Souls has been a popular outlet for fans of the series to enjoy it with a fun mobile game, and part of the fun has been the surprisingly additions to the character roster. This has included some intense new forms for some fan-favorites not seen in the original series, and the latest update is bringing in forms for three more Espada.

The latest trailer for the new additions for Bleach Brave Souls revealed new Beyond Resurreccion forms for Szayelaporro Grantz, Aaroniero Arruruerie, and Coyote Starkk. You can check out the new forms in action in the video above!

The latest roster additions come as a celebration for the Can’t Fear Your Own World spin-off novel which continues the original story from Bleach in a new way. Some characters have received strength upgrades, and there have been new characters with impressive strength overall. These Beyond Resurreccion forms might not be a full reflection of the events of the sequel, but they are beloved by fans nonetheless.

The upgrades for the Espada sees their already fantastical looks being amplified tenfold with a black new color scheme and more violent looking abilities. Seeing these new looks for the characters are pretty exciting for fans considering that many of the forms and characters introduced toward the series’ official ending never quite got their just due.

It’s why fans have taken it upon themselves to bring the Thousand Year-Blood War arc of the series to anime, and even the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki himself has shown his support for a potential return of the series. If the series ever does come back to anime, there’s quite a lot to pull from.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and you can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.