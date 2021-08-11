Bleach Creator Pens Author's Note Over New Chapter

✖

Originally, Bleach came to an end in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016 with Tite Kubo bringing the journey of Ichigo Kurosaki following the conclusion of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, but with the return of the Soul Society thanks to a new special manga chapter, so to has Kubo himself returned with a new hilarious comment. Though Kubo stepped away from the main franchise of Bleach when the series originally ended, he ventured back into the world with the spin-off series of Burn The Witch and it's clear he's not done with the Soul Society just yet.

In the special Bleach chapter that just arrived in Shonen Jump's latest publication, Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow Shinigami from the spirit world returned to perform a ceremony to pay homage to one of their fallen comrades. Taking place twelve years following the conclusion of the franchise originally, many of the characters now have children and have changed as a new threat approaches that appear to be from the bowels of hell itself. With a startling revelation being revealed about what happens to Soul Society Captains when they perish, it seems that the Shonen series might be making a comeback in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

(Photo: Pierrot)

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, Tite Kubo made his grand return to the publication with a hilarious message as to what the mangaka is currently up to and what he has been doing in his spare time when he isn't revisiting the world of the Soul Society:

"Long time, no see! Lately, I've been eating donuts every day and watching the Olympics!"

While we don't know the specifics of Bleach's return, Kubo will be a part of an event taking place later this month that will be diving into the future of the series. With the Thousand Year Blood War Arc set to be adapted into an anime, and Burn The Witch recently receiving an anime adaptation to boot, it seems that the Soul Society is making a big comeback and it will be interesting to see if Ichigo's adventures battling hell don't just take place in the manga, but in the anime as well.

What do you think of Kubo's hilarious message? Do you think we'll see the Hell Arc come to the small screen in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.