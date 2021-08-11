Bleach May Drop Some Big News In a Few Weeks

✖

If you haven't heard yet, Bleach is back! The hit series made a long-awaited return to Shonen Jump this week thanks to a special one-shot. As you can imagine, fans were stoked to see the story return to print as it has been years since Ichigo Kurosaki checked in on fans. And now, a report has surfaced that Bleach has a few more announcements in store.

The update comes from Weekly Shonen Jump as the magazine posted some extra Bleach info this week. It was there fans saw a Bleach event is set for August 23, and that has the fandom speculating about what's next.

The BLEACH news stated in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #38 Preview are only about the already announced BLEACH EX. Exhibition. No other announcement is mentioned. https://t.co/sXYLQvsEZG pic.twitter.com/91jay8h45h — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) August 10, 2021

Now, the report is being met with questions, and that is hardly surprising. Bleach has a big fandom behind it, and there is more to come for the franchise. We have already been told an anime revival is coming for Ichigo, but we don't know anything else about it. All fans know is that the Thousand-Year Blood War arc is coming to television, but we aren't privy to other information.

This is why an event is much-needed on the fandom's part, but others believe this update has to do with the upcoming Bleach EX Exhibition. Tite Kubo's series is getting an event later this fall, and the event might go hand-in-hand with an info dump. However, until we get more details on the exhibition, fans are just guessing.

Luckily, fans have a new chapter of Bleach to keep them busy. The one-shot went live as a summer surprise, and it follows the events of the manga's finale in 2016. It finds Ichigo as an adult as he meets up with the Soul Society soldiers for a special ceremony, but things sour when a visitor from Hell appears. The chapter ends with the set-up of another arc, so you can see why fans are desperate for news. And if we are lucky, it will come around shortly!

What do you think about Bleach's comeback? Do you want more of the manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.