Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Drops Ominous Post-Credits Scene

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back with a new episode this week, and of course, it has the whole fandom buzzing. Ahead of its first finale, the anime promised it would give fans a lot to chew on, and "Everything But the Rain" did just that. The big episode gave us insight into the Kurosaki Family like never before. And if you stuck around, you will have seen a rather ominous post-credits scene to boot.

The clip, as you can see below, is short and sweet. It begins as rain pours over a night sky, and it doesn't take long for a figure to come into focus. It is there Uryu can be found, and the hero is seen looking distressed to say the least. The next shot then shows another man joining Uryu, and who is it?

LMFAO WHATTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT



I did not expect that pic.twitter.com/5hKe3dxLqV — /slicknick (@slicknickkcin) December 19, 2022

Well, it isn't anyone we like, that is for sure. Rather than Ichigo or even Chad, the newcomer happens to be Jugram Haschwalth. Yhwach's righthand man has some connection to Uryu, and that is not a good sign.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shows Why Ichigo's Mom Is a Beast: Watch | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases Fall Finale Poster | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares New Poster for Part 1 Finale

After all, Uryu has been acting weird since Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War began. He did not travel with his friends to Hueco Mundo, and of course, we did not see him in the Soul Society during the Yhwach ambush. Uryu has never been a touchy-feely man, but he could be counted on to help his friends. So of course, his distance as of late is concerning.

Now, his behavior seems to be connected to Jugram, and fans are already thinking the worse. The pair share a bond as Quincy, and it isn't impossible to think Uryu may be sympathetic to their cause. It is hard to imagine a world where Uryu defects from his friends, but it could happen. And sadly, this new post-credits scene only adds fuel to that suspicion.

Did you miss this post-credits scene the first time around? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.