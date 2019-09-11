Popular Cosplay Wows Fans With Shinigami Ichigo Bleach Look

Ichigo Kurasaki may be on the wayside as the Bleach franchise has come to an end in both the mediums of anime and manga, but that isn’t stopping fans from bringing the character to life with some amazing cosplay. While still managing to continue with video games and side stories, the franchise may one day return with either a reboot or some sort of continuation of the series considering its one time popularity, though this is entirely speculation. With an amazing fashion style for both the Soul Society and the Shinigami that populate it, Ichigo makes for an amazing example of anime outfits that can look fantastic in the real world.

Twitter User, and cosplayer, Phil Mizuno shared his interpretation of the earth bound Shinigami in training, creating a cosplay that accurately portrays the orange haired protagonist and his spiritually charged abilities:

Much like a number of anime franchises, Ichigo goes through a number of transformations to boost his power when facing ever stronger villains in his attempt to not just save the physical world, but the spiritual one as well. The early series focused on Ichigo, at first, discovering his hidden Shinigami talents while fighting evil ghosts called “Hollows” and then subsequently traveled to the world of the Soul Society in order to save his kidnapped friend/mentor, Rukia.

Some fans are so hard up for new adventures from Soul Society that they are creating their own fan series to continue the franchise!

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that brings out the “grim reaper” side of Ichigo? Would you like to see Bleach return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Soul Society and Hollows!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and you can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.