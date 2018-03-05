‘Bleach’ Live-Action Movie Releases First Trailer

It’s here! Tite Kubo’s famed series Bleach may have wrapped, but it will live on this year with a live-action film. Warner Bros. Japan just released its first full-length trailer for the film which can be seen above!

The trailer may be short, but it gives fans a taste of what they can expect from the film. The movie, which is set to debut in July 2018, seems like it will start from the beginning. This new trailer shows Ichigo living his day-to-day life as a high school student before he is introduced to the supernatural world of Soul Reapers. The boy is seen running into a terrifying Hollow before Rukia Kuchiki can step in, and things turn south when Ichigo winds up taking the girl’s powers to become a Soul Reaper himself.

Not caught up on Bleach? This is wht you need to know. It focuses on Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.

What do you think about the live-action take on Bleach? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!