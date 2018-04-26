‘Bleach’ Reveals New Live-Action Key Visual

It looks like Bleach is moving full-tilt into its promotions. In just a few months, the live-action venture will debut in Japan, and the film’s first trailer went live not long ago. Now, there is a new key visual out for the movie, and it shows off the movie’s spot-on cast.

Not long ago, the Twitter page for Bleach posted a new visual featuring its Soul Reapers and single Quincy. As you can see below, the busy poster shows Byakuya Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and Renji Abarai. The characters are all seen in uniform as they star imposingly at fans, but they are not the most intimidating part of the poster.

No, that honor goes to the Hollow at the the bottom.

The split visual congregates its characters up top before diving into the dark world of Hollow below. The red-and-black image paints one of the devilish creatures in a dark light, but the beast could be taken down if the right Zanpakuto hit it just right. So, Ichigo better start practicing his swordsmanship ASAP.

The live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan, and has just released its first full trailer. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

What do you think about this movie's live-action casting? Did it get the Bleach characters right?