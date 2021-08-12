Bleach Reveals Gnarly Fact About Soul Society Deaths

✖

Bleach is back in action these days, and it has been a number of years since the series stepped out for fans. Tite Kubo revived the franchise this week with a brand-new chapter, and it was there fans reunited with Ichigo Kurosaki. And by the one-shot's end, fans learned something rather unsettling about deaths in the Soul Society.

The whole thing popped off when Ichigo came into focus, and Bleach fans watched as the older Soul Reaper returned to the Soul Society for an event. The ceremony, which is called the Konso Reisai, comes into play as the one-shot continues. It turns out the event must be done to honor the captains who died in Bleach's final arc, but the Konso Reisai is not what it seems.

Shunsui Kyoraku is the one who explained the whole situation to everyone. As one of the older captains in the Soul Society, he told everyone about the fabled history of Konso Reisai, and it is fairly upsetting.

"A Soul Reaper's body is composed of reishi. When they pass on, their body turns into reishi and is reclaimed by the soil of the Soul Society," he shared. "Anyone above Third Class has spiritual pressure too dense to be reabsorbed without intervention. The Konso Reisai is a ceremony to allow that reishi to be returned."

As you can see, the public history about the Konso Reisai details what happens when a person in the Soul Society dies. It gets even worse when you consider what happens to those who are powerful when they pass. According to a wife's tale, Kyoraku says the Konso Reisai doubles as a ceremony that sends passed captains to hell since their reishi is too dense. And by the end of this one-shot, it seems like hell is going to cause some problems for our heroes.

What do you think about this Bleach revelation? Did you ever question this aspect of the Soul Society?