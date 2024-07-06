Bleach, Naruto Studio Launches Film Division

Studio Pierrot has been in the anime game since the 1970s, and there are more than a few legendary anime adaptations to prove it. Responsible for heavy hitters such as Bleach, Naruto, Black Clover, Yu Yu Hakusho, Tokyo Ghoul, and more anime series than we can list here. To help in creating more anime projects in the future, Pierrot has announced the opening of a new studio that will be focused on movies. While Pierrot is no stranger to creating films, they haven’t had a studio focused on the theatrical world exclusively.

Here is the official statement from Studio Pierrot regarding the opening of “Pierrot Films”, “We rebranded our second studio to Pierrot Films in February 2024. With “Make Anime That Wows” as a motto, Pierrot Films will commit to bringing one-of-a-kind visual experience to the world while continuing to uphold Pierrot’s creative values. Pierrot’s headquarter studio (Studio Pierrot brand) will continue to work closely with Pierrot Films, bringing the best out of each other and ever-evolving in tandem to deliver the highest quality anime to the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Studio Pierrot x Pierrot Films

https://x.com/studiopierrot/status/1809391807287160848

Studio Pierrot had changed the way it operated thanks to a surprising source, Ufotable’s Demon Slayer. In the past, Pierrot had created a weekly release schedule for some of its biggest anime properties but thanks to Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps’ success, decided to focus on a more seasonal schedule. Earlier this year, Pierrot President Michiyuki Honman shared the following statement on the decision to change how the production house approached anime,

“I think Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was a major turning point for the anime industry. It was a high-quality work that took a lot of time and a generous budget to make and it was a big hit when it aired, attracting people from a wide range of age groups. I watched it. Before and after Demon Slayer was announced, I really felt that we had to change the way we create things. Furthermore, other studios were releasing high-quality works on a similar scale and in Japan there was an environment where these could be watched on commercial television.”

Want to see what the future holds for Pierrot Films? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on Pierrot and the many anime adaptations that are born from the production house.