Bleach Cosplay Hypes the Anime’s Return with Rangiku Matsumoto

One Bleach cosplay is even more ready for the anime’s big return this year with Rangiku Matsumoto! The early cancellation of Bleach’s original anime run is probably one of the more infamous action anime stories of the last two decades as it ended right before the final arc of the manga would have started. Fans have since asked for the series’ return pretty much every day, and those prayers were finally answered with the full confirmation that Bleach will finally be returning to anime to officially adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga.

The wait for this long awaited return will soon be over as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is scheduled for a release this Fall, and this means fans will be reunited with all sorts of fan favorites from the original anime run. This includes not only the heavy hitters like Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and all of the fighters in the main crew, but other fan favorites such as Rangiku Matsumoto (who actually gets a bit of a makeover for the final arc of the series, much like her captain). Now fans won’t have to wait too long to see this favorite again thanks to artist @japp_leack bringing Rangiku to life on Instagram with awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is currently scheduled for a release this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an international launch outside of Japan when the new episodes debut. They officially describe the series as such, “Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger.

When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich.

Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: ‘Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.’ The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!” What do you think? Are you excited for Bleach to finally make its big anime comeback this year? What are you hoping to see from Rangiku and all of the returning favorites? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!