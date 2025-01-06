Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – Everything We Know So Far

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now working on its final slate of episodes, and the anime has revealed the first details about what to expect from Part 4 of the anime. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been a massive return for the Bleach anime as fans finally got to see the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga get animated. It’s something fans had been asking for ever since the original run of the anime was cut short over a decade ago, and now this seemingly mythic anime has already made it through its first three parts over the last few years.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was initially announced to run for four cours in total with breaks in between. We’ve seen the first three of this cours through to the end of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and now it’s time to get ready for the fourth and final wave of episodes coming soon. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will feature some of the biggest moments seen in the anime to date, so it’s time to brace yourself for the true ending of the anime to come.

When Is Bleach: TYBW Part 4 Coming Out?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity has unfortunately yet to reveal a release window or date as of the time of this publication. Given that it’s really only been a year or so wait in between each cour of the anime, it’s highly likely that it will be the same here with a potential late 2025 or early 2026 release for the new episodes. But until a concrete release window or date for the new episodes are given, the wait will unfortunately feel much longer than it’s been for the other entries. With this being the final one, there’s a lot of inside and outside pressure on it to succeed.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict ends around Chapter 656 of Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, and that means there are only 30 chapters worth of material left to adapt with this final cour of episodes. Kubo teased during a special livestream last December to celebrate the upcoming fourth cour that this final wave of episodes will be featuring more original anime content like seen in the previous parts. But unlike those previous parts, it seems that there will be entire episodes with materials not seen in the manga (which would make sense given how little there is to adapt before the finale).

What Happens in Bleach: TYBW Part 4?

In the final 30 chapters of Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, there are only a few key fights left to explore before it all comes to an end. Not only do Ichigo Kurosaki and the others have to contend with Yhwach, but there are a few surviving Sternritter members that seemingly only get strong with each passing moment. But as fans have been waiting to see in action, the final arc of the series still has a few tricks up its sleeves as the Soul Reapers have their own power ups and new transformations they have yet to unleash against their foes.

Ichigo voice actor Masakazu Morita teased a big finale for it all as well, telling the official website, “Those who watched the third season to the end may still have some vague feelings, such as the ‘conflict’ throughout the third season, the conflict between others and themselves, and the conflict within themselves that cannot be resolved. However, I think that will turn into a sense of exhilaration when you finish watching the fourth season, which is the true final chapter.”

But either way, fans will need to be tuned in with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity returns to bring it all to an end. And with Kubo himself returning to start a brand new arc with the manga’s 20th anniversary not long ago, there’s a chance of even more Bleach coming in our future even after all of it.