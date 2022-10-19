Bleach Reveals One Arrancar's Shocking Fate

Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc hasn't been shy when it comes to showing just how evil its antagonists, the Wandenreich, can be. While the offshoot of the Quincy Family has yet to launch a full-scale assault on the Soul Society, the Arrancar have been on the receiving end of their terrifying introduction. Formerly major opponents to Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies, the former Hollows turned into beings not far off from Shinigami and have suffered a major loss in their battle against the new villainous army.

As told in a flashback sequence, the encroaching Wandenreich army hit the members of the Arrancar hard, cutting through swaths of the former enemies of the Soul Society and taking on a familiar hostage in Tier Harribel. The leader of the Quincy branch, Yhwach, was able to easily take down anyone that was in his way, hinting at just how much power the new big bad is holding. While not killing Harribel immediately, it's clear that the Wandenreich leader has no issue when it comes to killing his enemies, as he demonstrated not just through tearing apart Arrancars but popping the heads of his own underlings in quite a bloody display.

Several Arrancar witnessed Harribel being kidnapped and losing her battle against the Sternritter, including Nel who adorably comes back into Ichigo's life to be the one to deliver the terrible news of the Arrancars' defeat. Despite having fought against these former Hollows in the past, Kurosaki is more than willing to fight for them now as many remaining Arrancar are lined against the wall to help in showing the brutality of the Wandenreich.

The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc is set to have over fifty episodes to help translate Bleach's final arc to the small screen, and viewers should prepare themselves for even more evil actions as Yhwach and his clan continue to push forward with their plans of overtaking both the spiritual world and the physical one. While the anime adaptation has yet to reveal if the Shonen series will continue following this new season, we would imagine that there are plenty of Shonen fans crossing their fingers that Ichigo Kurosaki's journey is far from finished.

