Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Recasts Chad for English Dub

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has finally made its highly anticipated English dubbed premiere, and the series has recasted the voice behind Sado Yasutora for the new series! Bleach's return to form was the highest draw of the Fall 2022 anime schedule for many, and the past few weeks of the English subtitled release have demonstrated why fans have been so anxious to see it in action. But for fans holding out for the English dubbed release, their wait has been longer as they were eager to hear all of their fan favorites from the classic series in action once again.

While many of the original voice cast for Bleach's iniital anime adaptation have returned for the English dub of the new series, there has been a notable replacement. Viz Media announced that the former actor behind Chad, Jamieson Price, has stepped down from the role for the new series as new actor, Alain Mesa, will be the voice for the character moving forward. It's a big change from the original anime from many years ago, but for many it's going to be a welcome one.

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's English Dub

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's English may have changed the voice behind Chad, but much of the original cast has returned for the new episodes including Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki, Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki, Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida, Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue, Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai, and Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahara just to name a few of the returns. You can now find the English dub streaming on Thursdays with Hulu.

As Price explained to fans on Twitter, choosing to not return for the new series was tough but he would not want to voice a person of color (as Chad is half-Japanese and half-Mexican in the series) "By stepping aside now I open the door of Access and give opportunity to an actor who can represent Yasutora Sado with the same love and pride and imagination but with more life experience than I have."

How do you feel about Bleach's English dub finally coming back? Are you excited to see some of your favorites in action again after all this time? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!