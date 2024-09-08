New Bleach Clip Teases a Long-Awaited Bankai: Watch

Bleach made its way to television ages ago, and Ichigo Kurosaki has grown leagues since we first met him. Back in the day, the boy was little more than a substitute soul reaper trying to help a friend, but now Ichigo is considered the savior of the Soul Society. Now, Ichigo and his allies are in the midst of war as Yhwach has pit his Quincy army against the world. We will see more of that warfare play out when Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War returns this fall, and thanks to a new clip, we are being teased with a long-awaited Bankai.

The whole thing came to light in Japan this weekend as Tite Kubo, the series creator of Bleach, posted to his blog. It was there fans were given a peek at Bleach's fall return. The clip, as you can see below, puts Ichibei on the spot as he uses his final Shikai form on Yhwach before he's forced to pull out his Bankai.

NEW LOOK AT "Bleach TYBW Part 3 – The Conflict" pic.twitter.com/mf2l8fgt9Q — d0nut2x (@d0nut2x) September 8, 2024

What Does Ichibei's Terrifying Shikai Do?

Obviously, we know Ichibei is incredibly strong as he leads the Soul King's guard, and this new clip proves his might. We have seen the Soul Reaper challenge Ichigo a few times, but none of them were as serious as this. In this promo, we can see Ichibei leverage the Futen Taisatsuryo against Yhwach.

The special Shikai ability is downright terrifying as it summons an inky black mausoleum to reality. The foreboding mausoleum is filled with shadows and shattered graves as it sucks in darkness. According to Ichibei, the mausoleum will rend the flesh, blood, and bones from any villain ensnared in its trap. And after being absorbed by the mausoleum, nothing will be left of the foe for reincarnation. This final Shikai skill is downright horrific given its visuals, and even Yhwach is properly frightened by its power. But of course, the leader of the new Quincy army isn't so easily swayed from battle. He has carried a grudge against the Soul King for countless centuries, and Yhwach is not going to let Ichibei stop him even with a Shikai like this.

What to Expect from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3

This latest clip of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War proves its third season is going to get even darker than what we've seen to date. Since the anime made its return, Ichigo has faced some unimaginable trauma. From the destruction of the Soul Society to Yamamoto's death, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War does not apologize for its bleak progression. We are still in the thick of things as Yhwach has yet to show his full power. And in kind, Ichigo has yet to pull out the stops.

If you are ready for Bleach to return, the anime is slated to premiere its third cour on October 5. The new season will contain 13 total episodes, so fans can enjoy the anime through the winter holidays. And of course, the fourth and final cour of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will follow sometime in 2026. To prepare for the comeback, you can find the anime streaming easily enough. Hulu and Disney+ struck a deal to distribute the anime, so you can find the original run of Bleach and its sequel on either site.

What do you make of this latest Bleach clip? Are you excited for Ichibei to roll out his Bankai in full? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.