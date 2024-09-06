Bleach Funko Pops Add Ichigo Kurosaki AAA Anime Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Ichigo Kurosaki AAA Anime Exclusive Funko Pops )

In the midst of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Funko lauched another wave of new figures back in August that are inspired by the anime. This includes Aizen, Kenpachi, Sosuke, Byakuya, Kon and Uryu with the chance at a glow-in-the-dark Chase. Today, Dangai Ichigo Kurosaki and White Ichigo Pop figures were added to the lineup as AAA Anime exclusives.

Pre-orders for these figures can be found below. Note that Entertainment Earth has a $7.95 flat shipping fee that becomes free after $99 (includes mint condition guarantee). You can check out more of this week's Funko releases right here.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – What to Know

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is currently scheduled to debut some time this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. However, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 and Part 2 Blu-rays finally landed in the US, and you can find it here on Amazon in both standard and limited edition variants.

Here's how Viz Media describes Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War, "Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, come under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: "Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich."