Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Teases Uryu’s Big Fight With Part 3 Finale First Look

Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War has been one of the biggest anime events of the fall season so it makes sense that the latest season is one that would end 2024 with a bang. In the third cours of the fight between the Soul Society and the Quincies, one of the biggest surprises has been Uryu Ishida deciding to throw his lot in with Yhwach and his army known as the Wandenreich. This makes sense considering all parties involved share the blood of the Quincy family though many anime fans have been waiting for Ishida to reveal he was working on behalf of the Soul Reapers. Unfortunately, the latest trailer hints that Uryu might have accepted his place as a villain.

While the Blood War first started with the Soul Society being in danger of losing their Bankais, the Shinigami found a workaround that kept them in the fight against the Sternritter. Ultimately though, even regaining their attacks hasn’t been enough to secure them victory. Now that Yhwach has inherited the power of the Soul King, reality seems to bend to his whim and the Soul Reapers are still having a difficult time in taking down the villain’s top lieutenants. While the third cour is ending 2024, fans still have one chunky block of episodes on the way that will end the Thousand-Year Blood War.

Ishida: Bleach’s Benedict Arnold

So far, Uryu Ishida has been putting his new powers as an underling to Yhwach to good use, which spells trouble for Ichigo Kurosaki and company. Earlier in this third cours, Ishida defeated Renji in a one-on-one fight that most assuredly would have gone in the opposite direction had Uryu not had his new power-ups at his disposal. As fans witnessed with Ichigo taking down the Soul King, there is the idea that Ishida might not be entirely responsible for some of his actions thanks to his Quincy lineage but that fact doesn’t make him any less of a threat to the Soul Society. You can check out the tease of Ishida’s continued betrayal below.

Bleach’s Unsure Future

At the moment, Bleach’s future in both the anime and manga worlds remain a mystery. While the fourth cours from Studio Pierrot has been confirmed, the conclusion of the Blood War will wrap the last major arc of Tite Kubo’s shonen creation. Kubo did return to his universe via a special one-shot titled Bleach: No Breaths From Hell but has yet to state if he will forge new stories for the manga in the future.

When it comes to Studio Pierrot, there is another big shonen universe that it might devote its time to once the Blood War ends. For some time, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ anime has been on hiatus with Pierrot stating in the past that it is focusing on a more seasonal approach to releasing its anime adaptations. With plenty of major moments to translate from the printed page to the small screen, the return of the Hidden Leaf Village might be on a far bigger level than even the current battle featuring the Soul Society.

Want to see how the Thousand-Year Blood War comes to a close?