Bleach Update Raises Question About Its New Streaming Service

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is just days out from its release, and it would put things lightly to say fans are excited. If you did not know, the anime will bring Ichigo Kurosaki back to the screen a decade after the original Bleach anime ended. This new series promises to finish out the story penned by Tite Kubo, and now, a new update has fans more curious about its streaming destination than ever.

For those who have kept up with Bleach, they will know it has been plagued by questions for months at this point. There is just over a week to go before the anime returns with its new series, and we still do not know where it will be streaming. The usual suspects such as Crunchyroll or Netflix have kept mum about the license. And now, Bleach has revealed where several of its streams will be hosted whether in Japan or around the globe.

According to Bleach's official website, the anime will be simulcast in Japan through sites like ABEMA, Anime Times, Bandai Channel, and more. The site went on to confirm other streaming platforms that will be used globally, and the list includes Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. The first two picks are worth noting in particular as Bleach has been rumored for months to join Disney's streaming catalog, but no official word has been given about that move. A new report from Canada went so far as to reveal Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will stream on Disney+ domestically. And most obviously, neither Netflix nor Crunchyroll is listed on Bleach's website.

The debacle surrounding Bleach's streaming future was complicated even more this week when news about the original anime hit headlines. Sites like Crunchyroll and Netflix lost access to the original Bleach anime with no warning. Hulu was expected to lose Bleach as well, but days before the expiration date came around, the removal notice went missing. As of today, all of Bleach is available to stream on Hulu in the United States, so fans are more convinced than ever that the franchise's new series is heading to Hulu. And if fans are right, Disney+ will handle the new show's release in global markets.

For now, there is no official word on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will stream. The anime is slated to debut on October 10th, and Viz Media has confirmed the show will be simulcasted stateside with its Japanese release. So as its launch approaches, fans can expect a last-minute announcement from whichever service is lucky enough to have Bleach's license.

What do you make of Bleach's streaming debacle? Are you excited for the show to go live?