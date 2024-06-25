Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Relies on Tite Kubo Way More Than You Realized

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War will return at some point this year, continuing the fight featuring the Soul Society and the Wandenreich, though the specific release date remains a mystery. Based on how the previous installment ended, Yhwach is preparing to take the fight for the afterlife to a new level as Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions try to take down the Sternritter once and for all. In a recent interview, a representative of Studio Pierrot detailed the need for Tite Kubo to be a part of the anime adaptation and why the mangaka needed to help forge the Soul Society's animated adventures.

While Bleach still has two more cours ahead of it in the anime world, the manga's return remains up in the air. Creator Tite Kubo did unveil a new one-shot that took place following the Blood War, aka No Breathes From Hell, but Kubo hasn't revealed if he plans on creating new chapters of the beloved shonen series. Based on how popular the anime's return has been, it's within the realm of possibility that the supernatural shonen will continue to forge a future for the Soul Society, especially considering how the special chapter came to a close.

Tite Kubo's Involvement With The Blood War

A major player at Studio Pierrot confirmed that Tite Kubo's role in the Bleach anime is an essential one. Kubo works alongside Pierrot as the General Director/Supervisor of the anime adaptation, stating that he supervises most of the major aspects of the series from the scripts to the voice acting work to the storyboards as well. Since Kubo helped to create some major events in the anime that did not take place in the manga, it's clear that the Blood War is in good hands when it comes to once again following the Soul Society.

Since seeing the success of Demon Slayer, and facing the possibility of the Naruto and Bleach franchises being canceled, Pierrot took a different approach to its animation style. Rather than creating weekly releases, the production house has decided to take a more seasonal approach to its projects and so far, it has been a wise decision.

